SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front continues moving east, taking the wet weather with it. Sunshine and clouds are expected through this evening with a low risk for an isolated shower, mainly north of the Mass Pike from a passing upper level disturbance. After hitting highs in the middle to upper 80s, things will cool off a bit tonight with temperatures returning to the lower and middle 60s through sunrise. Humidity will be lower compared to today, but we are still a bit muggy overnight.
High pressure builds for Saturday, bringing us a sunny day with toasty afternoon temperatures. Daytime highs may hit 90 in the Springfield area, but most get back to the middle and upper 80s. Breezes stay light Saturday night and a cold front will be on the way with some scattered clouds.
A shot of drier air moves in behind a departing cold front on Sunday morning. Humidity levels will be significantly lower, so Sunday will feel more comfortable. It will still be a warm day with highs in the lower to middle 80s and we will feel a gusty northwest breeze.
We will have a few “leave the windows open” nights from Sunday to Tuesday as dry air stays in place. Temperatures should be the coolest of the week on Monday with highs in the middle 80s, then 90s return as soon as Tuesday.
Heat and humidity are on the rise Wednesday, which may feel close to 100 degrees with temps in the lower to middle 90s and dew points nearing 70! A cold front will drape in from the north, bringing a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening, then scattered wet weather is possible Thursday and Friday as remnants of Barry near New England. It will be a very humid and hot end to the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.