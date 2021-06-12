SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Morning showers and clouds gave way to mainly sunny skies with temps in the mid-upper 70s. Much cooler compared to last Saturday were we had a record high of 94! Expect mainly sunny skies to start Sunday with some afternoon clouds which could spark a spot shower during the afternoon and evening hours although most should stay dry with a high around 80. A decent pool/beach/boat day.
After looking at some of the latest trends, there looks to be a round of downpours, possible thunder late Sunday night through Monday morning. Some scattered showers or storms look possible through the day as well. Not a washout, but there will be some wet periods. Tuesday may also feature some scattered showers and downpours. We will have to watch the timing and placement of each system that moves through as severe weather could be possible.
A sunny and seasonable midweek is expected with highs in the upper 70s, low humidity, and dry weather. Things heat up a bit with highs potentially back into the 80s to end the week.
A system that may bring some showers in for Saturday. There is plenty of time to track the system for next weekend do not get worried yet if you have any outdoor events to attend.
