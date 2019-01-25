SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures this afternoon made it into the middle and upper 30s across the Pioneer Valley with some sunshine. An Arctic cold front is moving through today with scattered snow showers in the Berkshires and a few flurries for the valley. It remains breezy through this evening, making it feel colder.
High pressure will build across New England later tonight, clearing skies. Expect a colder night with temperatures falling into the teens for most and a few upper single digits in the hills. Breezes should remain fairly light through dawn.
High pressure will bring us a dry, cold day Saturday with highs in the 20s to near 30. Patchy clouds will be around throughout the day as a weak upper level disturbance moves through.
Our weekend remains fairly quiet with moderating temperatures on Sunday ahead of another front. Clouds will linger much of the day and there is a slight risk for flurries. Wind also picks up, making our high temp near 40 feel colder. Another shot of cold air comes in behind this front for Monday.
High pressure returns for early next week, keeping Monday dry and cold. Clouds will build Monday night ahead of our next storm. A warm front should approach New England sometime Tuesday-which is looking like later in the day. Precip should start as snow or a wintry mix as cold air gets trapped across western Mass. There is a chance we see rain Tuesday evening, but should go back to snow early Wednesday morning as much colder air wraps in behind the low. Some accumulation will be possible with this system and there’s still some question on timing and precip type, so keep checking up on the forecast.
Pieces of the Polar Vortex will be moving into the lower 48 next week, so you will be hearing a lot of COLD talk. For New England, much colder air will arrive late next week and possibly linger through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.