SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are on the way! Cloudy, foggy, and mild conditions continue this morning with a weak southerly flow and lingering moisture. A shower is possible around lunchtime ahead of a cold front. Expect highs in the upper 60s with lowering humidity and winds changing from south to north as the cooler air mass works in during the afternoon and evening hours.
CHILLY for the first time in days as you head out the door on Sunday with temps in the mid 30s! Patchy frost is likely for many. Although Sunday looks to be mainly sunny, it will be on the cool side with highs only in the mid 50s. What a difference form the 70s just a few days ago...
The jet stream will shift over New England next week, which will help steer weather systems through the area. This means that a cool and unsettled week is becoming fairly likely unfortunately. The upcoming week looks to start off with some scattered showers on Monday lasting right through early Wednesday. After a short break in the action, another series of systems may bring showers back Thursday into Friday along with colder temps for the weekend.
While it will not be raining in every town the entire time, plan for showery and cool week ahead. High will likely range between 50-60 all week which is a huge difference from this past week where temps were in the 70s at times.
