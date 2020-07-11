SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue as we move into the late afternoon and early evening. Still watching for the possibility of a couple of strong to severe storms, which could produce gusty winds and torrential downpours.
Any showers and storms would begin to wind down tonight and we should see some partial clearing overnight. It will be a mild and muggy night with lows falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
An upper level trough builds into New England Sunday, but our weather is looking mostly sunny and mainly rain-free. It will still be quite humid and very warm with highs nearing 90. A pop up shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Sunday looks breezy as well with some 20mph gusts.
Next week begins unsettled with showers and storms becoming more likely Monday afternoon and evening from an upper level low. Shower chances are lower Tuesday with only a few still possible. Humidity begins to lower Tuesday and Wednesday, finally giving us a little relief. We turn hot and more humid Wednesday to Friday with an increasing rain threat by the end of the week.
