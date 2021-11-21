SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a brisk day yesterday, southerly flow and overnight cloud cover has allowed Sunday to start off on a warmer note with temperatures about 10-15 degrees warmer at sunrise, in the mid 30s.
Skies will remain mostly gray throughout Sunday with some breaking allowing streaks of sun to shine around mid day. Temperatures will elevate to the low and mid 50s with wind picking up a bit later in the afternoon, with some localized gusts up to 15 mph. Cloud cover returns as a low pressure system and cold front approaches from the northwest.
Rain drops start hitting the ground tonight, most likely after 7 pm and will stick around through Monday morning. Rain will stay mostly light with totals around a quarter of an inch.
Strong high pressure builds to our southwest Tuesday and Wednesday while a coastal low forms well offshore. Gusty wind is looking likely between the two systems, along with mainly dry weather. A few rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday as a very chilly air mass moves overhead, but after Monday, the rest of the week looks quiet weather-wise.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
