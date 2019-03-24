SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a blustery and chilly day yesterday it will be a mild end to the weekend with highs in the 50s. A dry cold front will bring cooler conditions for the start of the work week.
Our weekend will end much nicer in western Mass with temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 50s Sunday! High pressure to our south will keep skies mostly sunny and a breeze from the west. Clouds will begin to build in the afternoon and skies turn mostly cloudy Sunday night. On Monday, a cold front moving southward will bring the slight chance for a spot rain or snow shower early Monday morning, but many of us should remain dry.
Some sunshine will develop by Monday afternoon as the cold front slides to our south. That system will bring in cooler air as highs on Monday top out in the lower to middle 40s. Unseasonably cool conditions will linger Tuesday with a little improvement Wednesday with abundant sunshine as strong high pressure takes over. High pressure moves east and sets up a warm up for the end of the week with highs nearing 60 by Friday.
