SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A quick-moving weak system passed through western Mass. this morning with some light snow but that has moved out and now we can expect dry conditions with developing sunshine.
Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny and wind out of the northwest will pick up, drying things out. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 40s in the valley this afternoon. A good 5-10 degrees above normal for the beginning of January.
Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the 20's. After a chilly start tomorrow will also be a mild, dry day with highs approaching the mid-to upper 40s with sunshine. It will be a nice way to end the workweek.
Our next storm arrives on Saturday with mainly rain on the way for southern New England. Some cold air damming may occur, it's when cold air gets trapped at ground level, keeping precipitation freezing rain or sleet for a few hours Saturday morning. Overall, rain looks light for us. The heaviest rain will be to our south. We turn breezy and dry for Sunday with temperatures back into the 40s.
It turns chillier Monday ahead of our next storm. Another low moving in from the west will bring us the possibility of snow or snow changing to rain for late Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned!
