SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frosty start this morning but clouds will give way to sunshine and we have a nice day on the way.
A ridge builds into the East, allowing for today to be a mild one with highs reaching into the mid to upper 40s! Today is the pick of the week before clouds win out and the pattern becomes very active with multiple storm chances, so get your scorecard ready.
Two weak systems will spread mainly cloudy skies our way for both tomorrow and Wednesday however we are not expecting much, maybe just a rain showers tomorrow then a couple of rain and snow showers Wednesday. Meanwhile cool air will be draining in from the north.
A front will bring an area of precipitation into Western Mass. late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and with cold air in place this will likely start as snow then likely change to sleet and freezing rain as it winds down Thursday morning. A couple of inches of snow/sleet is possible before things dry out for the afternoon, although clouds will linger.
Another storm will head our way for Thursday night into Friday. This system seems to have tons of moisture with it. Right not it looks like mainly rain or ice as the center of low pressure tracks to our west. If cold air gets trapped at the surface then ice would be an issue. Right now it's too early to tell. We catch a break on Saturday as cold air moves back in followed by another storm for Sunday, this one looks to be snow! Stay tuned things will change with lots of moving parts over the next week.
