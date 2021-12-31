SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Scattered, light showers have been around this afternoon but should taper off this evening as a weak disturbance lifts out of the area. Overcast hangs tough tonight and patchy fog and drizzle remain possible through Saturday morning.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s across western Mass, which is quite mild for New Year’s Eve! A sprinkle or some drizzle may be around at midnight, then shower chances increase through dawn.
We begin the New Year with dreary, mild conditions again for New England. Showers are expected in the morning, then we may see a period of drier weather in the afternoon. Skies remain cloudy with fog and temperatures climb into the low 50s in the valley with a light southerly breeze. While a spot shower will be possible during the day, most of the rain coming through will arrive by the evening. A period of rain continues into Saturday night with most seeing around a half inch.
A cold front will swing through New England on Sunday, shifting wind out of the west-northwest. This will usher in colder air, so the hills and Berkshires will have a chillier, but still above normal day. The valley is trending cooler, but highs should still get into the 40s or even near 50. A few showers will be around throughout the day and even a snow shower is possible Sunday night.
Low pressure will be passing to our east Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation remains offshore, but it will turn blustery and colder with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Monday morning and highs may not make it to 30 in the afternoon. Clouds linger early, but as the low moves away, skies should gradually clear. Monday night could get quite cold as high pressure builds in with clear skies.
Much of the first week of the New Year is looking dry, but more clouds move in mid-week. A storm system may approach the region Friday with a chance at rain or a mix.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
