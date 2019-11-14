SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warm front lifts to the north tonight, allowing any flurries to taper off and skies to eventually clear out. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold tonight with most falling into the middle 20s by dawn Friday. We will have clear skies and calm wind in the pre-dawn hours though, so frost is likely.
Friday will be a seasonable day across southern New England with sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze bringing temperatures into the middle and upper 40s. Breezes look light during the day, but should pick up a bit in the evening as a cold front sweeps through. No wet weather is expected along the front, only a few clouds. Colder air will rush in behind the front to start the weekend.
Saturday will be another cold November day with morning temperatures back to the teens and afternoon highs in the mid-30s. Expect a gusty northwest breeze as well, so the wind chill will likely linger in the 20s most of the day. We will have good sunshine though. Temps should tank Saturday night under a clear sky and with lighter wind. Lows Sunday morning approach lower teens for many. Clouds increase Sunday, but the day looks dry and cold with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Next week is looking busy along the East Coast with two coastal lows passing by. There’s still a lot of uncertainty on whether they miss western Mass entirely though. For now, there is a chance for a little rain Monday to Wednesday from both storms, but the timing could allow for more of a wintry mix. Wintry mix chances look to be for a few hours early Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, then temps return to the 40s with a few showers around in the afternoon. We turn breezy Thursday, then another cold front could bring more rain chances to end the week.
