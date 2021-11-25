SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Thanksgiving! After a cold start this morning today will be the mildest day of the week with highs reaching near 50 in the valley and middle to upper 40s in the hills. Wind will remain light and we stay dry, although clouds gradually build. We stay dry through the evening as well. Showers and light rain look to move in around midnight with temperatures staying well above freezing in the valley.
Rain will continue into tomorrow morning as a cold front moves toward New England. There may be a touch of freezing rain along the east slopes of the Berkshires, but it wouldn’t last long. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side, likely less than 1/4". As cold air drains in a change to snow showers is likely in the hills and Berkshires with a minor accumulation tomorrow afternoon and night. The highest peaks of Berkshire County could see an inch or two. It will be breezy with gusts up to 20-30mph through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the lower 40's in the valley and 30's across the hills.
Cold air remains in place for the remainder of the weekend with highs in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be blustery with a few leftover flurries in the hills. Sunday will feature building clouds and light wind with a few flurries possible out ahead of a Clipper system. This system will move toward the East Coast and may bring us a period of light snow and flurries Sunday evening into Sunday night. As of now this system looks to stay fast, flat and week as opposed to slowing down and blowing up into a big coastal low. It's something to watch, but as of now impacts look minor. Either way another batch of cold air will flow in behind this system for the start of next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
