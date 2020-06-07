SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cold front that brought the showers and thunderstorms yesterday and it was been replaced by cooler and drier air that will stick around into the start of the work week.
A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for your Sunday. It should also be a mainly dry day, though there is just the slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon. It will be a breezy day with northwesterly winds between 10-20 mph. Highs this afternoon top out in the lower 70s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Winds will diminish this evening and skies will become mostly clear. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 40s to around 50.
Monday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, lighter winds and warming temperatures. Highs tomorrow top out in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will warm into the 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
