SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many locations in western Mass picked up between 3-5" of snow with our latest winter storm yesterday. The snow has come to an end but this morning there still could be some spotty freezing drizzle and areas of fog.
We can expect a mix of sun and clouds today but it will become breezy as our storm system continues to pull away. Winds will run out of the west/northwest between 10-15 mph with some occasional gusts to 25 mph. Highs today top out in the middle to upper 30s, so we will see some melting taking place.
Skies remain partly cloudy tonight but colder air will continue to work into western Mass on northwesterly winds. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower teens so any standing water will refreeze.
An upper trough will move over New England early next week, allowing for a stretch of cold weather. High temperatures should stay in the 20s Monday to Wednesday and overnight lows may dip below 0 Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. At the surface, high pressure will be in control, so our weather remains dry and quiet with good sunshine each day.
