SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Quiet weather is expected today and tomorrow before our next storm system brings another round of wintry precipitation Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Skies remain mostly clear through this morning and into early this afternoon, then some high clouds drift in later in the day. A weak storm system will pass to our south tonight, but wet weather should remain out of our area. Monday will be another dry, seasonable day with highs in the middle 30s. High clouds build ahead of our next storm system.
A developing coastal low looks to bring us our next chance for snow on Tuesday. While there are several days to go before this storm arrives and details are still fuzzy, it looks like snow begins in the late morning/early afternoon. Snow should continue into Tuesday evening, then potentially change to a wintry mix. Snow showers taper off early Wednesday. While it's still too early to talk about specific snowfall amounts, a plow-able snow is looking possible.
We turn breezy Wednesday, then colder Thursday but with dry weather. Our next system comes in Friday with a chance for rain and some snow but it looks like we will all be dealing with rain as we head towards Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.