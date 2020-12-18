SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunshine returned to the region this afternoon as the skies began to clear. Those same clear skies will set us up for a very cold night tonight.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower single digits tonight thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds. If you are heading out early Saturday morning prepare for a frigid start.
High pressure will keep things bright and sunny to start the weekend. Tomorrow will be chilly with highs again struggling to reach freezing, but at least the wind will be light. A cold front and a rather weak disturbance will move through on Sunday bringing a round of snow showers or a period of light snow in the afternoon. We may see a coating to 1" of accumulation creating a few more slippery spots.
As this system pushes offshore the energy causes a storm to develop. Right now this storm appears to miss New England, passing to the east, out-to-sea. If this holds then we will dry out and stay seasonable for the start of next week.
As this system departs, southerly flow will take over with a ridge building in the East. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will move into Canada, and out ahead of it's attached cold front temperatures will climb in time for Christmas Eve.
This strong cold front will approach New England with strong winds, heavy rain, and even thunder, either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The front will barrel through the area with strong gusty winds, and rapidly falling temperatures. The timing of the front will be important for Christmas travel since it looks to be quite impactful, with the potential to bring damaging winds, thunderstorms, and a possible flash freeze. It's a long way out, but certainly something we'll be watching closely; a rather unusual set up for this time of year. Behind it comes the coldest weather of the season, so far. Stay tuned.
