SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- CHILLY start this morning with many locations dipping into the upper 20s. With that, growing season has ended for all of Western Massachusetts and Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued until the Spring of 2021. Tonight we stay on the much milder side thanks to the increased presence of clouds on the leading edge of a stalled front just to our northwest. Southerly flow and warm air advection will also keep us above average temperature wise for virtually the entire week. A mostly dry and quiet week on tap.
This evening we bottom out slightly above seasonable for this time of year in the upper 30s and low 40s. A fantastic start to the work week, with multiple repeating weather trends. You'll notice an increased presence of clouds as this week features partly-mostly cloudy skies with plenty of breaks of sun throughout. The warming trend begins tomorrow and we could hit or exceed 70 degrees in some locations multiple times this week! Thursday is looking to be a Top 10 Weather Day with temperatures peaking in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine.
With the warmer than normal temperatures and dewpoints, it will feel a bit muggier as the week progresses. We may see patchy fog several times this week as well. Several chances for isolated spot showers throughout the week, though most of us will be remaining dry. Accumulation wise by midweek perhaps a tenth or two tenths of an inch. The rain risk is more likely north and west, through at this point the guidance is indicating that the rain stays outside our perimeter.
Our last 6pm or later sunset is on Tuesday October 20th. Foliage is peaking locally and plenty of beautiful weather will be supportive of leaf peeping and other outdoor fall activities. The tropics remain quiet, with only one non-land threatening disturbance being monitored for formation and 1.5 months of hurricane season left.
