SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --After a wet and windy day yesterday things are going to be rather quiet in the weather department today with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Unfortunately the weather pattern becomes unsettled for the start of the work week.
Hopefully you remembered to set your clocks back one hour before you went to bed last night as Daylight Saving Time came to an end. While we will see a fair amount of sunshine today get ready for those earlier sunsets. Sunset this afternoon is at 4:41 pm. Before the sun goes down highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Clouds increase tonight and Monday as our next system approaches and rain should return by Monday afternoon into Monday night. Election Day will be cloudy and cool with drizzle and occasional showers. Low pressure will swing to our northwest Tuesday night with a period of rain through early Wednesday morning. Skies should clear out early and some sunshine is back for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: 48-52
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: 24-28
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs: 44-48
