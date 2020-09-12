SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fantastic start to the weekend with mostly Sunny skies and temperatures slightly below average for this time of year. Temperatures drop quickly post sunset due to cloudless skies and tonight will be cool, but not as cold as last night. Still a comfortable night for sleeping with the windows open. It is unlikely that you will need your air conditioners much if at all for this upcoming week.
Clouds move in on Sunday with the chance for a spot shower. A cold front will be moving in from the west and high pressure moves offshore, allowing clouds to build. Humidity remains comfortable most of the day, then will rise a bit Sunday night as the front approaches. A few showers are possible into the overnight hours, then clouds decrease Monday morning. With the passing of the front, Monday will be breezy but clear and temperatures will be slightly above seasonal.
Comfortable dew points and dry conditions stick with us throughout the beginning of the week. However, a trough digging into New England will bring a shot of cooler air for Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday will likely not climb out of the upper 60's and dare I say it: we might see our first overnight lows of the season in the 30's especially in some of our colder locations early next week.
Another cold front moves through Thursday/Friday bringing us another possibility for much needed rain and once again breezy conditions. We will continue monitoring the potential for that system as it draws closer. But, overall a quiet, dry seasonable week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity on tap!
