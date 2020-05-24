SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunshine will return to the region today with temperatures near seasonable. Clouds will increase tonight and linger into much of Memorial Day but we will remain dry
High pressure builds northeast of New England today, which will keep the winds out of the northeast. We will see mostly sunny skies and the late-May sun will bring temps into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Memorial Day, dry weather continues but we will also see a fair amount of clouds. Some breaks of sun are possible in the afternoon as temperatures top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A ridge of high pressure builds in the East next week, bringing in more heat and higher humidity. A full taste of summer on the way as we wrap up May. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Tuesday, but temperatures shoukd rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine and a southwesterly flow will bring temps into the middle and upper 80s in the Pioneer Valley Wednesday! Southwesterly flow will increase Thursday and Friday, bringing dew points into the 60s with patchy clouds and a risk for a shower or storm.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.