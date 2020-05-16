SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cold front that brought severe weather to the region last night is moving out and high pressure is building in, setting us up for a nice start to the weekend.
Skies will become mostly sunny today and temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. We will see some clouds move in tonight and it will be cooler as lows fall back into the middle and upper 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is on the way for Sunday, but still seasonable with highs near 70.
Unfortunately, a slow-moving, drifting storm will bring back rainy, cool weather starting Sunday night. Monday is looking quite damp with rain lasting most of the day. Showers look to linger Tuesday along with cool temps in the 50s to low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday are still up in the air depending on what this cut-off low does. It may spin to the south, keeping our weather drier, but clouds and cool temps may linger.
