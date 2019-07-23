SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a rainy, cool morning out there but now most of the rain has ended. We picked up 2-3" of rain since yesterday afternoon across much of Western Mass. The good news is the rain is coming to and end and a multiple day stretch of nice weather is heading our way.
Another wave of low pressure associated with tropical moisture off shore will pass south of Cape Cod tonight. Most of the rain associated with this storm will stay east of Western Massachusetts but clouds will linger into tomorrow morning. There is just the slight chance for a shower this evening.
This storm will push away tomorrow as high pressure builds in behind it. It will bring beautiful conditions! The rest of the week is looking great! It will be sunny and comfortable with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s and nighttime lows in the 50s. The nice stretch will likely last into the weekend although it will become hot with highs near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for rain will likely not arrive until maybe Tuesday of next week!
