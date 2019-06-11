SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will be a cool, crisp start on Wednesday with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. High pressure is in control, so expect a dry, warm afternoon with good sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s for most with a light southerly breeze as high pressure moves offshore.
Clouds will build Wednesday night ahead of our next round of rain, which is set to arrive early Thursday. Low pressure will move through the Great Lakes and pass to our northwest, meanwhile, a second low will move up the coast. Something we tend to get excited about in the winter months, this set up will bring a soaking rain to New England (instead of a nice snowstorm). Thursday will be a cool and soggy day with highs in the 60s and periods of rain.
Our main batch of rain on Thursday will pass through during the late morning and afternoon. By the evening, scattered showers taper off as a cold front passes through. A few showers come in on the back side of departing low pressure Friday, but we will also get some sun in the mix. Breezy for the end of the week.
The weekend begins dry and seasonable with a cool start Saturday morning, then a sunny, warm afternoon with highs around 80. Humidity increases for Sunday and Monday and so do shower chances as low pressure passes by. Unsettled weather could carry into Tuesday, but it looks to dry out mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.