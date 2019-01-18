SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure building in tonight will help skies become partly cloudy. It will be a quiet, cold evening across western Mass with temperatures slipping through the 20s and eventually into the teens and low 20s by dawn.
Saturday begins with some sunshine, but high clouds will fill in throughout the day. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 20s by the afternoon and snow showers may arrive as early as 4pm, but a steadier snow is more likely after about 7pm.
Winter Storm Warning for Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties from 4pm Saturday to 4-7pm Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch continues for Hampden County.
A powerful winter storm will roll into western Mass Saturday evening. Everyone will start off as snow-showers at first around and after 4pm, then turning to a steadier snow around and after 7pm. Snow becomes heavy overnight with 1-2 inches an hour at times. By sunrise, most will have 6-12” of snow on the ground and many will start seeing snow change to sleet-especially in the valley.
Sleet will be heavy Sunday morning and will accumulate to a few inches (but not nearly as much as snow would). The Berkshires and hills should remain mostly snow and therefore will see higher storm totals.
Most of Hampden, southern Berkshire and even central Hampshire will be closer to the 8-12” total range with sleet in the mix. Some freezing rain may occur as well and up to two tenths of an inch of ice is possible. North of the Mass Pike will get 12-18” of snow and sleet and the Berkshires and hill towns will see 18” to two feet of snow with little to no sleet mixed in. Any mixing will change back to snow around Noon and snow should taper off in the late afternoon.
As always, there’s some wiggle room in the snow/sleet totals depending on any track shift. If we stay mostly to all snow in the lower valley, then amounts could top a foot.
Brutal cold air will come in on the backside of this departing storm and temperatures will take a significant tumble Sunday evening. Temps bottom out around 0 Sunday night with wind chills of -15 to -25 possible. Monday will be dry and very cold with highs in the single digits with a continued gusty wind. Temps should fall below 0 Monday night into Tuesday, then highs get back to the 20s Tuesday afternoon. Another storm mid-week will bring a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thursday.
