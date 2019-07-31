SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered thunderstorms blew through the lower valley early this afternoon, producing damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and frequent lightning. Several areas reported power outages from downed trees and power lines throughout central and eastern Hampden County.
This evening, a few showers and a thunderstorm remain possible, but the main threat for storms has passed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 9pm (if not taken down sooner).
A cold front continues to slowly move eastward overnight, so we will stay fairly muggy with some partial clearing. By morning, temperatures should be in the lower and middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to clear out as the front moves offshore and plenty of sunshine is on tap for the afternoon. Dew points will lower throughout the day and highs climb back to the middle and upper 80s with a light northerly breeze.
Thursday night will feel wonderful with temperatures and dew points back to the 50s-a night to give the AC a break! We warm back to the middle 80s on Friday with high pressure giving us a dry, comfortable day. If you are shore-bound, expect afternoon sea breezes with temps in the 70s to low 80s and sunshine!
Our weather looks mostly dry for the weekend, but a passing warm front may spark a spot shower or two on Saturday afternoon. Humidity may come up a bit Saturday evening, then a cold front will bring dew points back down for Sunday and Monday. Little to no wet weather expected with the fronts, but something isolated could pop up. Monday looks sunny and seasonable, then humidity increases late Tuesday into Wednesday as our next front approaches.
