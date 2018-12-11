SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not much change happening this week weather-wise. It is cold this evening and while not quite as cold as last night, we will see temps return to the teens and low 20s by Wednesday morning. Wind remains light, so wind chill won’t be an issue. We also have some scattered clouds that will be around tonight and overnight, but it should still get frosty again across western Mass.
An upper level disturbance will swing to our south in the early morning on Wednesday. This won’t do much for western Mass, but snow showers are likely out in Cape Cod. Skies look mostly sunny again for Wednesday, but it will be a colder day with a solid NW breeze and highs in the lower to middle 30s.
Strong high pressure builds into the Northeast Wednesday night, allowing for some frigid temps. As wind lightens and under a clear sky, temps will likely plummet into the single digits. Thursday will be another cold day with highs around freezing with a light breeze and abundant sunshine.
Our weather pattern will finally undergo a change this weekend. Milder temps are on tap for Friday with highs returning to the lower 40s. Our next storm will be on the way from the southwest and clouds will build quickly. Low pressure will bring a period of rain Friday night through midday Saturday. There may be some pockets of freezing rain to deal with, but this looks to be a mainly rain event for us. There’s a lot of uncertainty for Sunday and Monday and our weather may remain unsettled with continued rain chances along with a slight snow risk. Stay tuned.
Overall, the 2nd half of December is looking more unsettled than the 1st.
- Tonight: Scattered clouds, cold. Lows: 15-22
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, brisk. Highs: 28-35
- Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. Highs: 27-33
