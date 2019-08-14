SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After morning clouds and a few light showers the sun is out and it's not quite as humid either. It will remain rather pleasant with highs near 80 alone with less humidity and a nice breeze out of the Northeast.
It will be comfortable overnight with temperatures falling to near 60. There will be a few clouds around but we should still be able to make out the full "Surgeon" moon from time to time.
A zonal flow of the jet stream will continue for the next several days, which will send weak disturbances through southern New England. Rain chances are low through Friday but a spot shower or storm is still possible tomorrow and Friday afternoons.
An upper level ridge begins to build into the northeast over the weekend, bringing in warmer, more humid air. Scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms are looking likely both Saturday and Sunday. We will also get some sun in the mix which will bring temps well into the mid to upper 80s. This combined with dew points in the 60's will make it feel quite warm, typical stuff for the middle of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.