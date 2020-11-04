SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly start this morning, but temperatures will warm up fast today and we'll be into the mid to upper 50's this afternoon. After a few early clouds today will be mostly sunny with a southerly breeze at 5 to 15 mph through the afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure continues building into the eastern US through the end of the week. Temperatures tomorrow and Friday will reach into the middle and upper 60s with tons of sunshine. Tomorrow looks rather breezy but will be lighter for Friday and into the weekend.
Temperatures will likely reach near 70 both Saturday and Sunday as the ridge shifts to the mid-Atlantic. Expect continued dry weather with plenty of sunshine through Monday, a few clouds may move in by Tuesday with showers Tuesday night. Warmer than normal weather should continue through most of next week as well.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.