SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 7am Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the hill towns until 7am Sunday and for Berkshire County until 10pm this evening.
A powerful storm system is taking shape and will move up the the east coast passing to our east later today into tonight bringing heavy rain, snow and wind, thus today is a First Warning Weather Day!
Steady rain moved in overnight and continues to come down moderate to heavy at times. This will last the rest of the morning, but then will change to snow around lunch-time as the storm strengthens, pulling cold air into the system.
Rain is already transitioning over to snow in the hill towns and Berkshires. Since temperatures will be borderline, near freezing, snow will be heavy and wet in nature with the highest snow amounts east of I-91, especially eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties. (Brimfield, Holland, Wales, Monson, Palmer, Ware, Belchertown, New Salem, Orange) Snow will be heavy at times through into the early evening. Snow totals end up around 2-4” in immediate valley to 4-6” elsewhere.
However, a band of very heavy snow may set up close to Worcester County this afternoon, bringing 1-3” an hour snow rates to a line from Palmer and Monson to Belchertown to Orange and points east. Here, we will see the highest snow totals with 6-10 inches possible. Big differences across our area!
As the nor'easter strengthens this afternoon and evening the wind will increase and become gusty between 30-40 mph. The precipitation should wrap up this evening, but we remain windy tonight and tomorrow with 25-35mph wind gusts out of the northwest.
The combination of wind and heavy wet snow may lead to power outages especially in eastern Hampden, Hampshire Counties where snow totals are likely to be greatest.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
