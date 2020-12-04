SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Watch continues for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 7am Saturday to 7pm Saturday for Berkshire County.
Clouds continue to build this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures! Highs today have soared into the 50s with good sunshine-hard to believe a snowstorm is on the way.
Rain showers roll in tonight and overnight from the south as low pressure moves to the mid-Atlantic coast. Rain will extend northward overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.
Rain will begin changing to snow quickly in the Berkshires with a light snow expected to fall into the early evening. In Berkshire County, most end up around 3-6 inches.
Rain changes to snow by the late morning and early afternoon for the Pioneer Valley. Snow will likely be heavy and wet with the highest snow amounts east of I-91. Snow may also fall heavy at times through Saturday afternoon and early evening. Snow totals end up around 2-4” in the lower valley to 4-6” in the upper valley.
A band of very heavy snow may set up close to Worcester County Saturday afternoon, bringing 1-3” an hour snow rates to a line from Palmer and Monson to Belchertown to Orange and points east. Here, we will see the highest snow totals with 6-10 inches possible. Big differences across our area!
This nor’easter looks to rapidly strengthen Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing 30-40mph wind gusts to western Mass as well as the rain and snow. The precipitation should wrap up by Saturday evening and we remain dry and blustery Saturday night and Sunday with 25-35mph wind gusts out of the northwest. Expect a cold, dry end to the weekend.
Next week is looking mainly dry and quiet with sunshine and chilly temps Monday and Tuesday. Another coastal low looking to stay out to sea Tuesday. Temperatures gradually warm up through the end of the week with a cold front on tap late Friday with a few showers.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.