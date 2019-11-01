SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve dealt with gusty wind all day today, but wind is finally subsiding tonight. We remain breezy this evening with wind becoming light to calm after midnight. With clear skies, temperatures drop into the upper 20s by sunrise Saturday morning!
Our weekend looks seasonably cool and quiet. High pressure will give us a sunny sky Saturday with highs in the upper 40s in the hills to low 50s in the valley. Wind will be light and out of the south. An upper level disturbance passes by Saturday night with some scattered clouds, but our weather remains dry and chilly.
Sunday will be a cool, dry day with mostly sunny skies and high temps round 50 as high pressure returns. Sunday night gets quite cold with clear skies and low temps approaching middle 20s. Widespread, heavy frost is likely for Monday morning. We keep mostly sunny skies Monday with seasonably cool temperatures for the afternoon.
A large area of low pressure over central Canada will dominate next week, which will bring a few disturbances through New England. Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday afternoon and evening with a passing cold front, but rain amounts look light. We will have a milder day Tuesday ahead of the front with high temps reaching middle and upper 50s. We stay cool and unsettled through the end of the week with a chance for rain and some light snow showers Thursday night into Friday along with our coldest air of the season possible Friday!
