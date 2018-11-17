SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a mostly cloudy start to the weekend but we should see some sunshine mixing with the clouds today.
Today will be a dry, seasonably cool day with a gusty breeze that will add a chill. Temperatures do make it into the 40s for most, so expect more snow melt. We get a bit colder Saturday night, so more refreezing is expected as lows fall to the middle and upper 20s.
High pressure will keep Sunday mainly dry as well during the daylight hours, however we will see a lot more clouds and chillier temps. A weak area of low pressure will be moving in from the southwest Sunday night, turning skies cloudy and bringing in a period of light snow. Some rain may mix in as the low passes by, but overall precip will be fairly light anyway. There is a potential for a coating to around 2 inches in the hills-but it won’t stick around long. There could be some slick spots Monday morning for the commute.
An upper level trough digs across the Northeast with cold air for Tuesday to Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s. Nighttime temps should dip into the teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights! We also turn blustery Wednesday and maybe Thursday with wind gusts to 20-30 mph-adding a significant wind chill. The good news is that our weather is looking mainly dry through Black Friday with some good sunshine in the mix.
- Today: Sun & clouds, breezy. Highs: 41-45
- Tonight: A few clouds. Cold. Lows: 24-28
- Tomorrow: Partly sunny, late PM light snow. Highs: 34-38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.