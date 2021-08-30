SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a warm day across western Mass with highs in the upper 80s across the lower valley! Showers and storms stayed on the weaker side with only spotty downpours affecting the area.
Scattered clouds and patchy fog overnight with less humid air building in through sunrise behind the cold front. Tuesday should stay more comfortable with dew points back to around 60. It will be a seasonably warm day with highs in the low 80s in the valley. Expect a good amount of clouds with some sun throughout the day.
Remnants of hurricane Ida will continue to bring a flash flood threat to several states in the eastern US this week. For New England, a flash flood watch is up for all of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeast Mass for Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. While western Mass is not under this Watch yet, I believe we eventually will be.
Rain arrives Wednesday late-afternoon and will continue, heavy at times through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts could reach 2-4 inches in Hamden County, then closer to 1-2” in northern Berkshire and Franklin Counties. A swath of 4-6” of rain is possible with Ida remnants, but for now, that looks to stay to our south. We shouldn’t see any severe weather with Ida, only rain along with cool temperatures.
Rain tapers to showers Thursday, then we start drying out Thursday night. A refreshing air mass will follow Ida and build in for Thursday night through Sunday morning, bringing dew points into the 40s and 50s. We look to get good sunshine Friday to Sunday with highs in the low 70s Friday, mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday! Humidity will creep upwards Sunday into Monday ahead of our next front.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
