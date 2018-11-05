SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our weather remains cloudy, cool and damp this evening and overnight as weak low pressure moves up the coast. Light rain will last through midnight or so, then transition to fog and patchy drizzle overnight. Temperatures have been in the 40s all day and tonight we will linger in the lower 40s under a cool northeast breeze.
Tuesday will begin cloudy and cool with only a few showers around western Mass. By the afternoon, low pressure passing through the Great Lakes will bring a warm front through our area-which will allow for warmer air to move in for the afternoon. Temps on Tuesday will climb into the middle and upper 50s and wind shifting to the south will begin to increase. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening and downpours may occur at times. Severe weather is looking unlikely for our area.
Wet weather ends Tuesday evening and by Wednesday, sunshine will be back. Expect temps to stay in the middle to upper 50s Wednesday, but a gusty west breeze will be around as well-adding a chill. High pressure will keep us dry and mostly sunny for Thursday and cold Thursday night with temps falling into the upper 20s. Clouds roll back in early Friday and our next storm comes up from the southwest with rain for Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
We will end the week similar to how it started-with rain and temps in the 40s. The weekend will stay cool as well with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Any early showers Saturday should exit quickly and skies look mostly clear to partly cloudy through Sunday and Monday. In the upper levels, a trough moves overhead with a cooler pattern. By mid-next week, much colder air builds into the Northeast.
Tonight: Cloudy, pockets of drizzle and fog. Lows: 38-43
Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, becoming breezy. Highs: 53-58
Wednesday: Brisk & seasonable with good sunshine. Highs: 54-60
