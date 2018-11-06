SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This morning will remain cloudy and cool with a few pockets of drizzle and patchy fog.
An area of low pressure with it's warm front will move our way this afternoon bringing with it a period of rain with some embedded thunder. It will become windy and milder with temperatures reaching into the upper 50's by late afternoon.
The rain will end this evening with partial clearing overnight. Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 40's. Tomorrow, the sun is finally back. Expect temps to reach near 60 tomorrow, but a gusty west breeze will be around as well. High pressure will keep us dry and mostly sunny for Thursday with temperatures in the lower 50's. With a clear sky and very little wind Thursday night temps falling into the upper 20s.
Clouds roll back in early Friday and our next storm comes up from the southwest with rain for Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
We will end the week similar to how it started-with rain and temps in the 40s.
The weekend is looking dry, brisk and chilly with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Any early showers Saturday should exit quickly and skies look mostly clear to partly cloudy through Sunday.
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, becoming breezy. Highs: 53-58
Tonight: Rain ending early, clearing skies, breezy. Lows: 42-48
Wednesday: Sunny, windy. Highs: 54-60
