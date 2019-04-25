SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful day across western Mass with highs in the 60s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. A cool breeze will linger this evening and clouds will slowly drift back into our area tonight.
Light showers move in after midnight and showers should linger throughout Friday morning as a warm front comes into our area. Showers or periods of rain are expected all day Friday with a few downpours possible later in the day. As low pressure approaches with a cold front, there will be a slight chance for some thunderstorms (a few may be strong) in the mix by Friday evening, but severe storms are looking unlikely.
With any thunderstorms, there will be likely heavier rain and higher rainfall amounts. Overall, most of western Mass should pick up 1-2 inches of rain from Friday morning to early Saturday morning, but some isolated higher amounts are possible in any storms. For now, no flood watches have been issued for western Mass, but flooding along the CT River is a possibility.
Showers taper off Saturday morning as low pressure moves to our northeast. A northwest wind will increase behind the low which will help us dry out, but stay cool. Winds may gust to 30-40mph Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 50s expected. A little clearing is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but clouds return quickly Sunday as a weak area of low pressure tracks to our south. This low should bring a period of light showers Sunday afternoon and evening with some snow possible across northern New England!
An unsettled weather pattern continues as the jet stream lies nearly overhead. Waves of showers look to roll through Monday night into Tuesday morning, then again Wednesday night through Thursday morning. In between showers, some sunshine may come through-especially early Monday and early Wednesday. Temperatures look to hover slightly below normal most of the week.
