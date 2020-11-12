SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our weather has stayed cloudy and unsettled today thanks to a cold front that has stalled just off the coast. While most of the rain has been along the front, a band of showers moved through western Mass this afternoon and will move out this evening.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with some breaks in the overcast possible. Areas of fog may form with some clearing and temperatures get chilly with lows falling into the middle and upper 30s for most.
A cold, raw day is on tap to end the week with another round of light rain expected. With high pressure to our northeast, cold air will get trapped across western Mass and highs only make it into the low to middle 40s. Spotty showers move in after sunrise with a slight risk for a little freezing rain in the hill towns. This threat is short-lived and everyone will see plain rain through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will end up around a quarter inch by the evening.
Showers end by the late afternoon and skies will partially clear Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall to around 30. High pressure will give us good sunshine Saturday with a gusty northwest breeze and seasonable temperatures around 50. High clouds build Sunday morning after a cold start. Clouds gradually thicken up throughout the day and showers arrive close to dinnertime. We will have a slightly milder day with a gusty south breeze ahead of a cold front. This front will bring a period of rain Sunday night, but it looks to exit by sunrise Monday.
Break the winter coat back out… it gets chilly next week as a deep trough builds into the Northeast. Surface high pressure will give us some sun on Monday with seasonable temperatures and a gusty breeze. Wind gusts may hit 30-40mph out of the west Monday and Tuesday as some upper level waves roll through. A few snow or rain showers may occur Tuesday. The cold builds from Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the 30s and low 40s with breezy, dry weather.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
