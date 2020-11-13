SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Well, it's back to reality after a fantastic stretch of weather. Yesterday was cloudy, damp and cool and we can expect more of the same today.
A cold, raw day is on tap to end the week with off and on light rain. With high pressure to our northeast, cold air will get trapped across western Mass and highs only make it into the low to middle 40s. Spotty showers move in after this morning and off and on light rain will continue into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will end up around a quarter inch or less by this evening.
Rain ends later this afternoon and skies will partially clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall to around 30. High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a gusty northwest breeze and seasonable temperatures with highs around 50. High clouds build Sunday morning after a cold start. Clouds thicken up throughout the day and rain arrives by mid afternoon. (2-3pm) We will have a slightly milder day with a gusty south breeze ahead of a cold front. Temps will come up into the lower 50's. This front will bring a period of rain Sunday night, but it looks to exit well before sunrise on Monday.
This front will usher in some the coldest airmass of the season so far. it gets chilly next week as a deep trough builds into the Northeast. Surface high pressure will give us some sun on Monday with seasonable temperatures and a gusty breeze. Wind gusts may hit 30-40mph out of the west Monday and Tuesday as some upper level waves roll through. A few snow or rain showers are possible on Tuesday. The cold builds from Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the 30s and low 40s with breezy, dry weather.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
