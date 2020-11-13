SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain cold and raw with off and on light rain, drizzle and mist. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30's to mid-40's across western Mass. Rain will be light so amounts will end up less than a quarter of inch.
Rain ends this evening and skies will partially clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall to around 30. High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a gusty northwest breeze and seasonable temperatures with highs around 50.
High pressure will give way to an approaching cold front on Sunday so clouds build in during the morning, and rain arrives by mid afternoon. (2-3pm) It will be a cold start with temperatures in the 20's, but Sunday afternoon will be slightly milder with a gusty south breeze. Temps will come up into the lower 50's. This front will bring a period of rain and downpours Sunday evening, likely ending before midnight.
This front will usher in some the coldest airmass of the season so far. It gets chilly next week as a deep trough builds into the Northeast. Surface high pressure will give us some sun on Monday with seasonable temperatures and a gusty breeze. Wind may gust up to 30-40mph out of the west Monday and Tuesday as some upper level waves roll through. A few snow or rain showers are possible on Tuesday. The cold builds in from Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the 30s and low 40s with breezy, dry weather. The coldest morning of the year so far may come on Thursday with temperatures down into the teens.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.