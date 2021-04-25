SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a top 10 weather day Saturday with highs around 70 and lots of sun, overnight lows fell into the 40s across Western Mass. A low pressure system passes just south and east of the area bringing a period of light rain into Western Mass during the morning hours on Sunday.
The latest indications are that most or the rain is over around or just after lunchtime with some late day clearing possible. Additionally, amounts continue to trend less and less. Temperatures will settle in the low-mid 50s for daytime highs, and after 0.1-0.3" of light rainfall for Western Mass we'll be mostly cloudy and dry for the afternoon and evening with gradual clearing in the overnight.
The last work week of April will start off sunny, dry and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Northwesterly flow returns in the overnight hours tonight and lingers through Monday with sustained winds to 15mph and occasional gusts to 30mph as the storm strengthens and exits to our northeast. Dry, sunny conditions paired with low humidity and gusty winds may place us at an elevated fire danger risk once again on Monday.
A warming trend will kick in starting Tuesday as our flow switches to the west-southwest. An upper level ridge in the jet stream will allow for several days of above average temperatures, with highs approaching the 70s to near 80 by midweek. It may, however be short-lived as a cold front is expected to bring us an unsettled end to the week and cooler temperatures closer to seasonable. Something we'll be watching the timeline of closely.
