SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dry day is on tap today as we kick off the month of April but it does not last. Shower chances increase tomorrow afternoon and linger into Friday
Overall today will be a nice day to welcome April with sun and clouds mixed. Our cool air mass remains in place, along with a light north-northeasterly breeze. High temperatures should return to the upper 40s to low 50s for most-which is right around normal.
Low pressure will be moving off the Carolina coast today and will strengthen while passing well to our southeast. While the main part of this storm misses New England, it will be close enough to wrap precip back around into our area on Thursday. Rain becomes likely Thursday evening and night along with a chance for some mixing in the high terrain. These showers should diminish Friday morning, but clouds linger, which keeps our temps near normal to end the week. It should also become breezy both Thursday and Friday as the coastal low gains strength.
By Saturday, the coastal low will have departed and skies will clear out a bit. Our large-scale pattern isn’t changing much, so overall our weather remains seasonable and slightly unsettled. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday along with a lighter breeze, then more clouds return Sunday with an approaching cold front.
Sunday looks mainly dry with more clouds around throughout the day. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures should get into the middle and upper 50s. A few showers are possible with the passing of the cold front Sunday evening through Monday morning, but it doesn’t look like much. Temperatures stay in the 50s to near 60 early next week with high pressure keeping our weather dry.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.