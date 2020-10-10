A seasonable Sunday followed by a chilly and rainy Monday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While today, and the rest of the forecast won't be nearly as warm as yesterday where highs neared 80, the good news is there will be much less wind! Expect sun to some late clouds on today with a much more seasonable high in the mid 60s. Overall, a nice day to do any outdoor fall activities if you don't mind a bit of a chill.
Clouds increase overnight ahead of the leftover moisture from once was Hurricane Delta.
Monday's forecast calls for soup and flannels. Expect a steady light rain through the day with very chilly temps. How about highs struggling to reach the mid 50s?! Remember, it was near 80 on Saturday... That said, we do need rain badly.
Another round of rain is expected Tuesday morning, some of which could be on the heavier side. Expect clearing Tuesday afternoon with high back into the 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry and pleasant. Thursday into Friday another cold front approaches and it will be breezy with the passage of the front in addition to the possibility of another chance for rain Thursday night.. Saturday is looking to be one of the coldest days this week, with temperatures struggling to break 60.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
