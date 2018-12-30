SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After seeing mild temperatures yesterday we return back to seasonable levels this afternoon with mainly dry conditions. Wet weather arrives just in time for New Year's Eve.
There is the chance for a few flurries or snow showers this morning as a quick moving upper level disturbance pushes through the region. By later this morning any flurries end and skies become partly sunny this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the lower to middle 30s. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows drop back into the upper teens and lower 20s.
Our next storm comes into southern New England New Year’s Eve with rain looking likely for Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. Low pressure will again pass by to our west, keeping temperatures warm enough for all rain. There is only a low risk for some brief mixing in the high elevations right at the start. The first day of 2019 will be mild with highs around 50, but it looks blustery.
Dry, seasonable weather returns by Wednesday with temps back to the 30s during the day and teens and 20s at night. There’s some risk for rain as we head toward the end of the week, but there’s not much confidence this far out in the forecast. Still not seeing much for snow at this point, however there is some signals that chances improve by mid-January.
Today: AM flurry/snow shower. Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs: 32-36
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: 18-22
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with rain developing toward evening. Highs: 36-40
