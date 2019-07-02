SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been mainly cloudy so far today thanks to a cold front pushing south through our area. However, aside from a few light showers today is looking mainly dry. Clouds will give way to brighter skies this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the middle 80's. Humidity levels come up a bit with dew points creeping into the lower 60's.
Behind the departing cold front, high pressure will build into New England. both tomorrow and for the 4th of July. We will stay rain-free with temperatures climbing to near 90 the rest of the week. Dew points will be on the lower side, so although it will be hot it won't be to humid. If you’re beach bound for the 4th, afternoon sea breezes will keep the shore a bit cooler but overall it is looking like a great day to head to shore!
A warm front will approach Friday, bringing an increase in humidity. We may see a stray shower but most stay rain-free and the day will still feature lots of sunshine. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday also looks very humid and still warm with temperatures in the 80's along with dew points near 70. The front is expected to clear the area by Saturday night and behind the front it turn drier and more comfortable for Sunday and Monday.
