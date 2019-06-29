SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While most of the severe weather has been to our east and southeast there is the chance that we could see more showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow.
A shower or thunderstorm is still possible as we head into the early evening, otherwise skies will begin to clear later tonight. It will be another mild night as lows drop back into the lower 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms are back for Sunday as an upper low passes to our northeast and brings a potent disturbance through. Hail is the biggest concern for Sunday’s storms, but there is a low chance for an isolated severe storm with large hail and damaging wind. It will be a much less humid day with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
We go back to pleasant weather next week with sunshine, warm temps and low humidity on tap for Monday. A weak front will bring a chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but it isn’t looking like much. Sun and clouds are expected through mid-week with rising temps. Highs may hit 90 on the 4th with a bit more humidity and shower chances return by Friday.
