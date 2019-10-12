SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front moving through the region tonight will bring a slight chance for a shower but behind the front we see the return of some sunshine for Sunday and Monday.
Clouds are increasing ahead of that cold front. There is not much moisture with the front but there is the chance for a few light showers. Otherwise skies remain mostly cloudy with lows tonight falling back into the middle 40s.
A weak ridge of high pressure will bring some sunshine back to New England on Sunday-which is perfect for viewing the peak foliage color across northern New England! A frontal boundary will pass across New England Sunday night with an increase in clouds, and once again there will be the chance for some showers early Monday morning.
Mild temperatures will be around for Sunday and Columbus Day with highs approaching 70 both days. We will see some good sunshine both days as well. By Tuesday, clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next front. We turn breezy and stay mild ahead of the front and rain should arrive late Wednesday. There is potential for heavy rain Wednesday night as low pressure develops along the boundary. We turn much cooler, dry and windy behind the system for Thursday and sunshine returns Friday.
