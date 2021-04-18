SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cloudy and seasonably cool Saturday, even more improvements are on the way for today. The slow moving storm that brought us snow on Thursday and Friday has been lingering just off the coast, but will begin to lift into the Canadian Maritimes. As that storm system departs, a weak ridge of high pressure will build that keeps us mainly dry and quiet for the next few days.
What that means for today, is more sun and warmer temperatures. We start the day Sunday on the chilly side, with temps in the 30s due to overnight clearing and calm winds. But temperatures will flirt with 60 today in the valley, and top out in the mid-upper 50s elsewhere. Today also features lighter wind in comparison to the last few days, with just a light northwesterly breeze at about 5-10mph.
Temperatures moderate through midweek and with our gradual warming sunshine increases at least through Tuesday. Could hit lower 60s today, by Monday we're back in the middle 60s and by Tuesday, nearing 70. Things turn breezy on Tuesday, though mild with a breeze is still relatively pleasant. The next few days feature spot shower chances as several weak short waves and disturbances move through the area, so you may want to keep a light rain jacket or umbrella handy but the precipitation won't amount to much if anything, most of us remain dry through midweek.
Although spot shower activity cant be completely ruled out for the next few days, our next chance at any impactful precipitation arrives Wednesday. A cold front looks to swing through with likely widespread showers and perhaps even the possibility of a rumble of thunder. Timing looks to be Wednesday afternoon and evening, then as colder air rushes in during the overnight hours behind the cold front, some high elevation snow showers *may* be seen. We stay chilly and windy Thursday and then temperatures look to slowly return to normal for the weekend.
For now, Friday and Saturday look to be mostly dry and mostly sunny. Breezy conditions do look to remain with us starting on Tuesday through the end of the workweek. Nothing major or damaging, but plan for 5-15mph sustained winds with occasional gusts 20-30mph. The only day where this may make a real difference is Thursday, where temperatures may get stuck in the 40s so we'll have a bit of a chill to factor in plus falling precipitation in the early morning hours.
