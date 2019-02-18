SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Very light snow and snow showers will continue into the afternoon with an additional 1" possible. Most towns in Hampden County and Southern Berkshire County have received 3-4" of snow with 1-2" of across Hampshire, Franklin and Northern Berkshire Counties. Conditions will improve this afternoon but clouds will linger along with a few snow showers and flurries. There will be little if any additional accumulation this afternoon. We may see some clearing by sunset. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 PM this afternoon.
We are cold and dry behind this system for tomorrow, then our next storm will impact southern New England late Wednesday into Thursday morning. With cold air in place over New England, our precipitation type will begin as snow Wednesday evening. We look to change to a wintry mix then end very early on Thursday. This system looks progressive so we are expecting some sun with even mild temperatures by Thursday afternoon. Readings will be well into the 40's.
