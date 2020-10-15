SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warm and blustery day across western Mass with high temperatures hitting lower to middle 70s this afternoon! Wind gusts have been getting into the 20-30mph range much of the afternoon and will gradually subside later tonight.
This evening begins breezy and clear with clouds increasing overnight. Scattered showers look to arrive a few hours before sunrise with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.
A cold front will come into New England Friday morning and stall over the area. This will keep skies cloudy throughout the day and periods of rain are likely as well. There is a chance for occasional downpours throughout the day, but thunder chances are low. On the eastern side of the front, temperatures may get back into the 70s, but western Mass should be in the cool sector with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
Rain will continue Friday night and overnight as low pressure moves northeast along the front. This should keep the chance for downpours going in western Mass and rainfall amounts look to end up around 1-2 inches. Rain exits Saturday morning from southwest to northeast as this low quickly moves by. Wind gusts may kick up to 20-40mph as the low passes Saturday morning, then we remain breezy throughout the day with northwest wind gusts at 20-30mph. Saturday will also feature mainly dry weather as rain ends before 10am.
High pressure will build Saturday night, bringing lighter wind and clear skies. Temperatures may fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for many Sunday morning. Sunday is looking pleasant with sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures.
Next week will feature a gradual warm up and mainly dry weather. Our setup looks to be dominated by a trough over the Midwest and the subtropical ridge will be building into the Southeast. A few disturbances will keep patchy clouds around with a slight risk for a shower, but most of the time we will be dry. More sun is possible by Wednesday, which should bring temperatures back to the 70s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.