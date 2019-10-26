SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve got a quiet night on tap with increasing clouds and cool temps, falling back into the lower 40s overnight. A few light showers are possible after midnight, then more are likely Sunday morning. However, the heavier rain expected for Sunday looks to impact us mostly in the afternoon.
Strong low pressure moves by the Great Lakes and into Canada, bringing a warm front through in the morning, then a cold front through later in the afternoon. Along the cold front, a weak area of low pressure should form-bringing us a period of heavier rain. 1-2 inches of rain is expected, which isn’t enough to cause more than some minor street flooding. Wind begins light Sunday morning, then will occasionally gust to 20 and 30 mph in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind & severe weather is not expected with this storm.
Rain ends Sunday night and skies remain mostly cloudy Monday. A south-southeast flow will keep clouds around along with a slight risk for drizzle-mainly in the evening for western Mass. The risk for patchy drizzle and showers increases a bit on Tuesday, so keep the umbrella handy.
A powerful storm system will work its way across the lower 48 next week, arriving in the East by Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the storm, temps warm into the middle and upper 60s Wednesday with some partial clearing possible. On Thursday, scattered showers may occur along with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. A period of heavy rain is likely with a passing cold front and the timing looks like late Thursday night through midday Friday (sparing the trick or treating crowd). We turn windy behind the storm Friday and cooler for the weekend.
